TEL AVIV, Israel — U.S. secretary of state urges Israel to halt steps that 'undercut' the Palestinians' ability to govern themselves.
Most Read
-
Cloquet woman, Deer River man were victims in double homicide at Cloquet hotel
-
Forget artificial intelligence; when will Aaron Rodgers become self-aware?
-
Souhan: Here is my ranking of the four possible Vikings QB outcomes
-
Medtronic to close five plants, six distribution centers as it tries to raise profits
-
New price tag for Southwest light-rail line: $2.86 billion