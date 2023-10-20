Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

For nearly three weeks, Washington Republicans have descended into chaos and have been unable to elect a speaker — even though they hold that responsibility because they hold the majority.

This week some House Republicans called for electing a temporary speaker with support from both parties — an idea that I am open to supporting with the right guardrails. But the idea was met with hostility by a large majority of the Republican conference, including my colleague, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, who said: "We should never allow a Democrat-backed coalition government. Ever. The only coalition we should be looking to build is a Republican coalition uniting all of our conference."

I know my friend Congressman Emmer is in Republican leadership in Washington now, but he might want to start spending a little more time back home. Here's what I'm hearing from Minnesotans: They want a House speaker who'll work on a bipartisan basis to get things done for the American people. We have real challenges and opportunities as a nation — it's time to put politics aside and address them. More than anything, Minnesotans want us to work together and stop this nonsense.

But instead of finding common ground to get Congress working again, Republicans spent this week attempting to elevate Jim Jordan, one of their most extreme members, to the speakership.

In his 16 years in Congress, Jim Jordan has not passed a single bill. He's the author of legislation for a nationwide abortion ban without exceptions (even for rape and incest) and one of the architects of the plan to end Social Security and Medicare as we know it. He was one of the loudest voices in Congress calling to overturn the results of the 2020 election and is responsible for the longest government shutdown in history — causing thousands of Minnesotans to go without pay.

Right now, the world is looking to the U.S. for unified leadership, and for leadership in the House that will put the American people first. Jordan has proven time and time again that he is not the right leader for this moment.

If we've learned anything throughout our history — and yet again over the past several weeks in Congress — it's that the only way through our toughest times is to work together. I know firsthand that there are reasonable members of both parties. I work with them every day on issues like fighting the opioid crisis, improving public safety and strengthening our economy. I'm working with both parties right now to stop the flow of illicit fentanyl into our country and increase access to comprehensive addiction treatment resources — while cracking down on drug companies and traffickers who have made this the epidemic it is.

I'm working with Republicans and Democrats to give police departments funding to hire more officers and invest in community policing efforts — in fact, I just secured over $80,000 in mental health and well-being resources for the Shakopee Police Department. And my bipartisan bill with Minnesota Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber will expand support for apprenticeship colleges and help strengthen our workforce — and it has 16 co-signers from both parties.

We've got important work to do, and the stakes are too high for the partisan games and infighting we've seen from the most extreme Washington Republicans these past three weeks.

The government is set to shut down on Nov. 17 — putting our economy and millions of Americans' livelihoods and retirement at risk, unless both parties can come together to pass a budget. Israel — our friend and ally — needs support as they respond to Hamas' brutal terrorist attacks. And Ukraine needs our help to continue fighting back against Russia.

It's time for Democratic and Republican leadership to negotiate a deal that allows us to bring bipartisan bills to the House floor and take control of Congress back from the extremists.

To both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, I say: Let's come together, reject extremism, and work to form a unity government for bipartisan results that reflect the people we represent. The American people demand it. Let's meet the moment and make the right choice — for all of us.

Angie Craig, a Democrat, represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District.