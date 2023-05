U.S. DOE Secretary Granholm visits Cummins plant in Fridley for ribbon cutting

Gov. Walz and U.S. DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm gathered at Cummins for a ribbon cutting as it opens a new plant making hydrogen electrolyzers for hydrogen to power fuel cells, Friday, May 19, 2023 in Fridley, Minn.