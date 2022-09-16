Eight Minnesota schools were awarded National Blue Ribbon accolades by the U.S. Department of Education this week, a distinction the agency said proves that honorees "serve as models of effective school practices."

"Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a release. "These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives."

The eight Minnesota schools were chosen based on students' performance on test scores, both in the aggregate and by demographic group. Blue Ribbon recipients are chosen because they either consistently deliver outstanding academic outcomes for their students or because they do an exemplary job of narrowing or closing achievement gaps.

State education officials nominate schools for the national list.

"While these Minnesota schools are geographically diverse, they all share core elements of effective schools," Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a release.

All but three of Minnesota's 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools are located outside the metro and all but one is a public school.

The schools are Seven Hills Preparatory Academy in Bloomington; Lowell Elementary School in Brainerd; Churchill Elementary in Cloquet; Maple River West Elementary in Good Thunder; Kimberly Lane Elementary in Plymouth; Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester; Springfield Elementary in Springfield; and Lake Middle School in Woodbury.