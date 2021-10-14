U.S. Bancorp's latest profit soared 28% compared to a year ago when it was still putting aside money in case the pandemic-driven economic slowdown caused large numbers of customers to defaulting on loans.

The loan losses didn't materialize and the Minneapolis-based banking company, like others across the country, has been gradually releasing the funds it set aside.

On Thursday, it said it earned $2 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $1.6 billion in the same period a year ago.

Much of the gain was driven by the release of $310 million it previously put aside for loan losses. Throughout 2020, U.S. Bank put aside nearly $2 billion as a provision for credit losses. But this year it has brought back $1.7 billion of those funds, accounting for 27% of its $6.3 billion in profit during the first nine months of 2021.

Its underlying business is now being shaped the nation's slow economic recovery as businesses shrink their loan balances and consumers are not yet borrowing at the level they did before the pandemic.

In addition, U.S. Bank is seeing an end coming to fees associated with administering the federal government's chief pandemic relief to businesses, the Paycheck Protection Program.

U.S. Bank's revenue fell 1.2% to $5.89 billion, with declines in both interest income and noninterest fees from other services. Large commercial borrowers have reduced or paid off their loans, a key factor in a 1.7% decline in interest income.

U.S. Bank's net interest margin, a measure that shows the difference between what it charges customers for loans and what it pays them for deposits, shrank to 2.53% from 2.67% a year ago.

Executives expect business and consumer banking activity to accelerate as the economy recovers.

"On the consumer side of the equation, we're seeing and we do expect credit card balances from here start to grow and possibly accelerate as we get into 2022," Terry Dolan, the company's chief financial officer, told analysts on a conference call.

With government relief programs for individuals winding down, Dolan said bankers expect more consumers will turn to bank loans to finance some of their spending.

The results did not include any effect from its decision last month to acquire MUFG Union Bank in an $8 billion deal that is the largest undertaken by the company since 2001. U.S. Bank agreed to pay $5.5 billion in cash and the rest in shares for the California-based banking firm, in a transaction that's likely to close next year. The company ended the third quarter with about $64 billion in cash on its balance sheet.