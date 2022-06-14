Seven Gopher programs earned a perfect 1,000 multiyear rate, which collects data from four academic years, according to the Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores released Tuesday by the NCAA.
Those programs are baseball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, gymnastics and soccer.
Those seven programs and seven others — men's and women's hockey, rowing, softball, women's swimming, women's track and field and volleyball — earned a perfect APR score in the most recent reporting school year, 2020-21.
"We are extremely proud of our sustained academic success at the University of Minnesota," said J.T. Bruett, director of the Lindahl Academic Cente.
Each Gopher program was well above the multiyear score cutline of 930.
APR scores are determined by eligibility and retention for each student-athlete on scholarship during a specific academic year.
The NCAA requires teams to maintain a minimum multiyear APR of 930 to avoid contemporaneous penalties that include postseason bans and the possibility of losing grant-in-aid for the period of one year if a student-athlete leaves school while academically ineligible.
Shakopee star commits
The Gophers football program continued its busy week of recruiting when Shakopee's Garrison Monroe announced on Twitter that he has committed to Minnesota as part of the 2023 recruiting class.
He is the sixth player since Friday to pledge to the Gophers. The 6-foot, 190-pound three-star recruit is listed in the athlete category. He has played in the offensive and defensive backfields for Shakopee and could project as a defensive back.
After attending a Gophers camp in early June, Monroe received a scholarship offer during a visit to campus on Tuesday and committed. Monroe is the 10th-ranked prospect in Minnesota in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports.
With the addition of Monroe, the Gophers have 15 scholarship players, including seven from Minnesota, committed to the 2023 class. As of Tuesday evening, that class was ranked fifth in the Big Ten and 13th nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.
RANDY JOHNSON
Etc.
- The Gophers volleyball program announced its Big Ten schedule. Minnesota will open on Friday, Sept. 23 at Purdue and then host defending national champion Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 25.
- Jackson Carver, an athlete from Woodbury who received more than 30 Division I scholarship offers after playing football for the first time last fall at Culver Academy in Indiana, announced via Twitter he has committed to Miami (Fla.). The former lacrosse player is a 6-6, 220-pound tight end.
- St. Catherine cross-country and track and field coach Scott Tanis resigned after one school year.
- Joe Stephens, the cross-country coach and assistant track and field coach at Bethel, resigned after seven seasons to become the director of track and field and cross country at South Dakota Mines, a NCAA Division II institution in Rapid City.
- Brady Jurgella, a freshman outfielder for Madison (Wis.) College, announced on Twitter he will transfer to the Gophers. He hit .378 with 49 RBI for the WolfPack (49-11) who lost in the NJCAA Division II championship series.