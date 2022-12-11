Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Alex Schumacher hit the winning jumper as time expired in overtime, Cameron Tyson scored 24 points, and Seattle U defeat North Dakota 80-78 on Saturday night.

With time running out in the extra period, Tyson missed a 3-pointer but Schumacher grabbed the rebound and hit a fall-away 16-footer to win it.

Seattle scored 51 points in the second half after trailing 36-19 at halftime. The Redhawks led 70-67 late in the final minute of regulation but allowed a three-point play by Jalun Trent to send it to overtime.

Tyson shot 8 for 19 and only 4 for 14 from 3-point range for the Redhawks (7-1). Kobe Williamson added 15 points and four blocks. Riley Grigsby recorded 13 points. Schumacher had six points.

Elijah Brooks led the way for the Fightin' Hawks (5-7) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Trent added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Brady Danielson put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.