Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of Twins starter Tyler Mahle's early departure from Wednesday's game. Mahle, acquired at the trade deadline, had a dip in velocity. And just before the Twins acquired him, Mahle went three weeks between starts with a shoulder strain. How concerning should this be for a team with a history of acquiring injured pitchers?

9:00: Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand for a breakdown of that team's strengths and weaknesses so far during camp. With just two weeks before the season opener, it sounds like the defense is ahead of the offense.

20:00: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was feisty in his return to practice on Wednesday.

25:00: A new standalone Bally Sports app will be available to BSN customers starting Sept. 26, but is the $19.99 monthly price tag too steep?

