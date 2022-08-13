ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Tyler Mahle pitched six shutout innings as the Twins beat the Angels 4-0 on Friday at Angel Stadium, ending a three-game losing streak.

In all, the starter gave up just three hits and a walk while striking out six. It was only his second start with the Twins after coming from Cincinnati in a deadline-day trade.

The Twins established their lead early, with Gio Urshela singling before Gilberto Celestino smacked a two-run homer. Those both came off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval, who gave up five hits, four walks and four strikeouts in his five innings.

Urshela hit the Twins' second home run of the night in the sixth inning, off Los Angeles reliever Mike Mayers. Jose Miranda contributed a leadoff double in the eighth, eventually coming home on a single from Luis Arraez.

Twins relievers Michael Fulmer, Jhoan Duran and Jorge Lopez pitched the final three innings. In fact, the Twins outhit the Angels 9-4, and the Angels didn't put a runner on second base until the sixth inning.