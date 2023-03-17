See more of the story

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twins starter Tyler Mahle gave up home runs to Jordan Westburg, Daz Cameron and Colton Cowser to lead off the third inning Friday as the Orioles won a Grapefruit League game 5-3 at Hammond Stadium.

Kyle Farmer hit a pair of home runs for the Twins; Farmer and Michael A. Taylor had back-to-back homers in the second, and Farmer connected again in the seventh to raise his spring average to .381.

Mahle pitched 323 innings and gave up six hits and four runs, walking two and striking out three.

"I gave up back to back to back home runs but I felt good," Mahle said. "So, whatever."

The Twins (8-10) play the Pirates in Bradenton on Saturday.

Santana's gone

The Mets claimed Twins reliever Dennis Santana off waivers.

Santana, 26, has pitched for the Dodgers and Rangers in his five-year career, posting a 5.12 ERA in 139 innings. His fastball averaged 96.8 mph last season in Texas and reached 98 mph several times. He was credited with 20 holds, more than any Ranger.