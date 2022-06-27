ST. LOUIS — Juan Yepez had his first career multi-homer game and Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings in St. Louis Cardinals' 9-0 rout of the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Yepez's five RBIs matched a Cardinals game-high this season. Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBIs.

Wainwright (6-5) scattered seven hits through his first five innings, but escaped trouble with the help of nine strikeouts. He retired the final seven batters he faced.

The Cardinals beat the Marlins for the sixth time in their last seven games at Busch Stadium. Miami has lost three of its last four games.

Goldschmidt's solo homer in the first, his second in as many games, traveled 402 feet before crashing off the Big Mac Land sign in left field. Yepez's three-run blast in the fourth went to almost exactly the same location as Goldschmidt's to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

Goldschmidt added to the scoreboard with an opposite-field RBI double off the right field wall in the fifth. And Yepez — who has three home runs in his last two games — touched Marlins reliever Richard Bleier for a two-run homer to make it 7-0 in the sixth.

Dylan Carlson drove in a run with a triple and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Marlins starter Pablo López (5-4) gave up five runs in five innings. It was the second time in 15 starts this season that López allowed more than one home run.

UPON FURTHER REVIEW

Marlins second baseman Jon Berti extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a third-inning single and stole second for his league-leading 22nd stolen base.

Then he attempted to take third on a wild pitch. Third base umpire Erich Bacchus originally called him safe, but the call was overturned on replay after a Cardinals' challenge.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: Reinstated 3B Brian Anderson (left lower back muscle spasm) from the 10-day injured list and optioned INF Luke Williams to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Cardinals: Selected rookie RHP James Naile and rookie OF Conner Capel from Triple-A Memphis. Both made their debuts; Naile pitched a scoreless eighth and Capel played left field as a defensive replacement in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 2B Jazz Chisholm (back spasms) missed his second straight game. Manager Don Mattingly said Chisholm would be available off the bench.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder strain) was put on the 15-day IL and OF Harrison Bader (right foot plantar fasciitis) was placed on the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

RHP Dakota Hudson (5-4, 3.72 ERA) will start for the Cardinals in the middle game of a three-game set Tuesday against the Marlins and LHP Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.08 ERA). Hudson took the loss in his last start Thursday in Milwaukee giving up 5 runs in 4 1/3 innings. Garrett allowed 2 runs in 4 1/3 innings in his first career start against St. Louis on June 14.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports