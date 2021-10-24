Authorities have identified two women who died of injuries from a recent vehicle crash in Hopkins.

Margaret Elizabeth Wollerman, 85, and Cecelia Ann Timm, 89, were passengers in a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on the intersection of Shady Oak Road and Excelsior Boulevard Oct. 19, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Both women died of multiple blunt force injuries two days later at Hennepin Healthcare. Hopkins police, who are investigating the incident, did not release the circumstances behind the crash, or the other driver involved, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Christina Saint Louis • 612-673-4668