PARIS — Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek eliminates Coco Gauff in straight sets to reach the French Open final.
Most Read
-
Evictions and an alleged bounced check: New Wuollet, Grandma's Bakery owner in financial straits
-
Depressed after his wife's death, this Minneapolis man turned to ketamine therapy for help
-
What I've observed about Mary Moriarty, my 2022 opponent
-
As Feeding Our Future jury deliberates, FBI raids defendant's home
-
Sen. Tina Smith goes to bat against Comcast for frustrated Twins fans