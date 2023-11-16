Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

I don't envy the Minnesota flag commission. There's nothing our state loves more than obsessing over the finer points of its own identity; we love talking about the State Fair, or Lindström's umlauts, or duck-duck-gray-duck. And now this unlucky committee has to pick a single set of symbols to represent us all.

It's an unenviable task and assuredly no one will get exactly what they want. But I have an unconventional suggestion that might ease the choice, just a little bit.

Having perused the designs created by the public, it's safe to say that two themes predominate — two broad camps into which most of the submissions settle.

First, one set of flags celebrate Minnesota's frigid winters, adorned with chilly whites, blues and purples, north stars and northern lights. But almost as numerous is a second set, celebrating the Minnesota summer wilderness, with greens and oranges, lakes, forests and loons (so, so many loons).

The individual designs vary, but more than anything else, it's this divide that captures Minnesota's essence: the divided identity of a state caught in an endless rotation between brutal winters and lakeside summers. Really, these seasonal extremes are the very core of our culture. Life here flows with the changing weather. As a transplant, I've frequently marveled how much it feels as if I live in two totally different states in January and July.

All well and good. But what is a flag designer to do? How could we possibly capture both halves of our shared existence in a single design?

Here's my idea: Don't try. Let's just have two flags instead.

Minnesota deserves both a summer flag and a winter flag. One warm and pastoral, one cold and austere. One could have lakes and trees (I think there might be a revolt if there's not a loon on it somewhere). The other could be chillier: northern lights, a night sky, a North Star. Neither would be sufficient alone, but together they could capture the experience of living in this state.

Why not? We can make our own rules here. The state can fly the appropriate flag during the appropriate time of year, with an annual official flag-changing ceremony midway through fall and spring to mark the coming of the new season — a shared reminder of the inescapable rhythms of life here. (Figuring out the exact date of the seasonal switch-over might just be the most controversial aspect of this proposal, but I'm confident we can bridge this divide.)

And as for everyone else? They can follow the state's official lead, or they can stick to whatever season rules their heart. If you're a winter person — yes, we exist — fly that cold winter flag all year; declare your allegiance to ice and snow. If you suffer through the frozen months, keep the warm summer flag aloft, to remind yourself that the thaw is always waiting around the corner.

Sure, it's a gimmick. But it's a fun gimmick. Besides, Minnesotans love little things that make our state special. All the other states only get one flag; let's stand out and have two.

Will Stancil lives in Minneapolis.