Two St. Paul police officers were rushed to the hospital Monday after they apparently were exposed to fentanyl while conducting routine testing at police headquarters.

The two officers, one of them a sergeant, were transported to Regions Hospital, where they were treated and later released, according to police spokesman Steve Linders. One had used Narcan on himself as medics were called.

The basement and first floor at police headquarters were evacuated shortly after the incident, as St. Paul firefighters assessed the building's air quality. HVAC systems were immediately shut down to guard against cross-contamination, according to Linders.

About an hour later, hazardous materials experts determined air quality was OK and posed no threat to people inside, and the building was reopened. Police were investigating the incident.