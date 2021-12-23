Two longtime St. Paul department heads announced their retirement plans Thursday.

Department of Safety and Inspections Director Ricardo Cervantes and Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hahm plan to retire in late February 2022.

"Director Cervantes and Director Hahm will leave a lasting legacy of impact from their decades of service," Mayor Melvin Carter said in a news release. "We join our community in celebrating their work, and thanking them for their unwavering commitment to our city."

Cervantes, a St. Paul native, will retire after 34 years of public service including 11 years as safety and inspections director.

"My goal has been to protect the health and safety of the people we serve while treating everyone with integrity and fairness," he said in a statement.

Hahm, also a lifelong St. Paulite, led the parks department for 13 years. His career with the department began 35 years ago, when he worked as a recreation center employee.

"I believe I speak on behalf of our entire community in saying that we have the best parks and recreation system in the nation and a staff that is second to none. I am grateful for the political and public support of our work that has made this possible," Hahm said in a statement.

Carter will invite community members to join a hiring panel in the new year. Public job postings will accompany panel information.