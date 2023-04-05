Two of the Gophers men's track and field team's event groups — the 100-meter sprinters and the hammer throwers — were ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
As an overall team Minnesota is No. 11 in the country after an idle weekend. Last week the Gophers were ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time in program history; Texas is No. 1 this week.
Minnesota's top-ranked 100 squad is composed of Kion Benjamin (No. 10), Devin Augustine, Carlon Hosten and Jaydon Antoine.
The Gophers' hammer thrower group is led by Kostas Zaltos (No. 2), along with Jake Kubiatowicz, Kaleb Siekmeier and Isaiah Schafer.
Five state players on next under-17 U.S. national team
Five players from Minnesota are on the under-17 U.S. National Team Development Program hockey team based in Plymouth, Mich., for the 2023-24 season. Three played for in-state high schools this past season: forward Jacob Kvasnicka (Wayzata), and defensemen Garrett Lindberg (Moorhead) and Maceo Phillips (Benilde-St. Margaret's).
The other two are forward Conrad Fondrk of White Bear Lake (he played for Mount St. Charles 15O of Woonsocket, R.I., last season) and defenseman Cullen Potter of Minneapolis (Dallas Stars Elite 16U).
Etc.
- The Gophers women's golf team finished in sixth place with a 13-over 877 in the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Classic. Freshman Isabella McCauley closed with a 2-under 70 for a 213 total for fifth place. Senior Grace Curran shot a career-best 5-under 67 for a 216, tying for 10th.
- Tyler Wahl, a 6-9 senior from Lakeville North, announced on Instagram he would return to Wisconsin for a fifth season; the extra year was granted to all college players who lost a season because of COVID-19. Wahl averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds last season. "I can't wait to create new memories with this group of guys and this program," he wrote.
- Edina junior hockey forward Bobby Cowan announced on Twitter he has committed to the University of St. Thomas. He had 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points in 30 game for the Class 2A state runners-up.
- St. Cloud State hockey forward Jami Krannila, a senior from Nokia, Finland, signed with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. And teammate Grant Cruikshank, also a forward and a graduate student, signed with the Toronto Marlies, another AHL team.