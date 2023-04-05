Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two of the Gophers men's track and field team's event groups — the 100-meter sprinters and the hammer throwers — were ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

As an overall team Minnesota is No. 11 in the country after an idle weekend. Last week the Gophers were ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time in program history; Texas is No. 1 this week.

Minnesota's top-ranked 100 squad is composed of Kion Benjamin (No. 10), Devin Augustine, Carlon Hosten and Jaydon Antoine.

The Gophers' hammer thrower group is led by Kostas Zaltos (No. 2), along with Jake Kubiatowicz, Kaleb Siekmeier and Isaiah Schafer.

Five state players on next under-17 U.S. national team

Five players from Minnesota are on the under-17 U.S. National Team Development Program hockey team based in Plymouth, Mich., for the 2023-24 season. Three played for in-state high schools this past season: forward Jacob Kvasnicka (Wayzata), and defensemen Garrett Lindberg (Moorhead) and Maceo Phillips (Benilde-St. Margaret's).

The other two are forward Conrad Fondrk of White Bear Lake (he played for Mount St. Charles 15O of Woonsocket, R.I., last season) and defenseman Cullen Potter of Minneapolis (Dallas Stars Elite 16U).

Etc.