High schoolers from all over Minnesota collectively earned more than 100 National Merit Scholarships in 2022. Two suburban schools produced a substantial number of this year's recipients.
Wayzata High in Plymouth produced the single largest number of recipients at 15. Ten winners attend Mounds View High in Arden Hills.
Several other metro-area schools also produced a handful of recipients.
Edina and Minnetonka high schools claimed seven and six winners, respectively, and five recipients attend the Blake School in Minneapolis.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the 2022 winners in four batches. The organization announced 15 winners from Minnesota in late April and another 45 in mid-May.
Sixty-six winners were announced June 1 and another batch June 11. The National Merit Scholarship Program did not provide the final batch as of press time.
The organization honors students based on standardized test scores and academic achievements. Minnesota students who earned a 218 or higher on the PSAT in 2020 qualified for this year's awards.
Candidates then submitted a scholarship application that included an essay, list of extracurriculars and an endorsement from a teacher or administrator. They also had to maintain a consistently high academic performance and earn an SAT or ACT score on par with that of their PSAT.
The National Merit program estimates about 16,000 students qualified for this year's awards based on their 2020 PSAT scores, representing less than 1% of high school seniors nationwide.
The organization released its list of 2022 recipients in four batches.
April's announcement included winners backed by companies. Those recipients were awarded either annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year or onetime payments of $2,500 to $5,000.
In May, the organization announced its list of 2,500 Merit Scholars, 45 of them from Minnesota. Each recipient was awarded $2,500.
June's winners were sponsored by colleges and universities they plan on attending. Those students will receive $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years.
The 66 winners announced so far in June are:
Academy for Sciences and Agriculture
Errol Mickelson
Andover High
Conor Jolly
Blake School
Leon Xue
Lillian Liu
Cambridge Christian School
Ciara Morlock
Century High
Yang Huang
Champlin Park High
Claire Koch
Chaska High
Alex McKeever
Reilly Melville
Eagan High
Arian Hegenbarth
Nina Mirfakhraie
Eastview High
Isaiah Daizell
Maria Laya Galindez
Cameron Ojala
Eden Prairie High
Amoligha Timma
Edina High
Jack Herzer
Jack McIntyre
Fourth Baptist Christian School
Emily Combs
Heritage Christian Academy
Elijah Koopman
Matthew Stell
Highland Park High
Finn Zwank
Homeschool
Brooklyn Cooper, Delano
Linae Larson, Richfield
Irondale High
Elizabeth VanLoon
John F. Kennedy High
Isaac Stein
John Marshall High (Rochester)
Radhika Damie
Math and Science Academy
Chloe Nelson
Mayo High
Tanmay Iyer
Minnetonka High
Stanley Gagner
Aida Lengeling
Luke Patefield
Sophie Pederson
Katherine Young
Mounds View High
Connor Chervany
Cameron Dolbow
Austin Gin
Chandan Sankar
Claire Stellmack
North High (St. Paul)
Lucas Haindfield
Orono High
Angelo Fiaturuolo
Park Christian School
Nathan Krause
Park High
Alexander Vanasse
Roosevelt High
Will Janzen
Roseville Area High
Alicia Hooper
Southwest High
Luke Legrand
Spectrum High
Ella Sontowski
St. Louis Park High
Daniel Shope
St. Michael-Albertville High
Sara DeMattels
St. Paul Academy and Summit School
Marie Schumacher
St. Thomas Academy
Padon Kinzley
Tracy High
Kaylee Campbell
Trinity School at River Ridge
Daniel Nykamp
Zachary Martin
Twin Cities Academy High
Micaila Marcelle
Two Rivers High
Oscar Halverson
Washburn High
Julia Angerman
Wayzata High
Grace Bergeron
Saryu Goduchinta
Amelia Jacobson
Achyuta Kandalam
Ellen Lorentz
Nithya Malisetti
Nathan Moon
Alec Olson
Avi Punjabi
This post will be updated.