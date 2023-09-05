Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A two-vehicle collision on a central Minnesota interstate left two people dead, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday about 2 miles east of Freeport on Interstate 94, the State Patrol said.

A car and a pickup truck were heading west on I-94 and collided, the patrol said.

Two of three people in the car were killed and a third person with them was injured, according to the patrol. The pickup driver was not seriously hurt.

Identities of the vehicles' occupants and the circumstances leading up to the crash have yet to be disclosed.