Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two people in an SUV died in a collision with a pickup truck near Willmar, Minn., officials said Friday.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at County roads 8 and 26, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old boy was driving south on County Road 8 in Green Lake Township and collided with an SUV heading east on County Road 26. Both people in the SUV were killed. The teen survived the impact, though the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.

The SUV's driver failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection roughly 9 miles northeast of Willmar, the Sheriff's Office said.

The identities of both vehicles' occupants have yet to be released.



