A 28-year-old Minneapolis officer has died and another is in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire with a suspect Thursday evening in south Minneapolis, sources said.

Four other people also were said to have been hit by gunfire in the chaotic scene. Investigators cordoned off the neighborhood around an apartment building in the 2200 block of Blaisdell Av. S., in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood.

Minneapolis police sent out an alert just before 6 p.m. telling residents to avoid the area of 22nd Street and Blaisdell because of an active incident.

"Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe," Gov. Tim Walz said in a tweet, adding that the state "stands ready to provide any resources necessary." Walz said State Patrol troopers were assisting Minneapolis police.

Upon hearing that officers were down, dozens of uniformed and plainclothes officers rushed to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis, where they wept and comforted each other in an ambulance bay. Among them was Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt; Chief Brian O'Hara was out of town for a conference but was said to be headed back to Minneapolis.

The hospital entrance on 7th Street remained was lined with squad cars and covered with yellow crime scene tape.

At the crime scene, about 40 people gathered at the intersection of Blaisdell Avenue and 22nd Street as numerous police cars from several agencies arrived. Police yelled to observers to move back down the block, and taped off the area, allowing only buses to go through.

Several people who live in the apartments nearby were waiting to get word they could go back inside. Reuben Molina said he was in his apartment when he heard four or five shots from an apartment on the floor below. He and his girlfriend heard a woman tell a 911 dispatcher that two people had been shot in the head, including her boyfriend.

Molina saw two men walk out the back door of the complex and split up in the alleyway, going in opposite directions. They looked, he said, like they were "trying to be nonchalant."

Molina went outside to get officers to check on the apartment shooting when he began hearing more shots nearby, he said.

"I could hear the bullets ricocheting and bouncing off stuff as I'm trying to get somebody to come inside to check on the people who were shot," he said. He saw one wounded person being carried away.

Commuters and nearby residents were blocked in their vehicles as officers with assault weapons told them to get down and keep their doors locked. One lawyer going home from work told the Star Tribune he had "never seen such a strong response from officers."

"I thought it was fireworks first," said one man, who left to walk his dog moments before gunfire began at his apartment building. The man, who declined to give his full name, said he had recently moved there and wasn't sure when he would be able to go home.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.