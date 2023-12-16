Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two men from New Ulm were killed early Saturday in a head-on collision in southern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, A 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Aaron B. Gronau, 33, was southbound on Hwy. 15 near Linden Township just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday when it collided with a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Luis H. Perez, 28, that was northbound.

In addition to the State Patrol, the Hanska Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash. Both men died at the scene.

Gronau was wearing a seatbelt and Perez was not, the patrol said. Both vehicle's airbags deployed.

The State Patrol says investigators have not determined if alcohol was a factor.