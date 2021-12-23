Introduction: Jamison Battle had 23 points for the Gophers on Wednesday, helping them overcome a sluggish start to defeat Wisconsin-Green Bay 72-56. Meanwhile, Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell has been such an important part of his team's success that the statistical evidence bears repeating. Those two left-handed shooters will play a large role in determining just how far their teams go this year.

8:00: Gophers football wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell joins the show, fresh off his decision to return for a sixth season along with several other teammates on offense. What went into that decision? What is head coach P.J. Fleck really like every day?

16:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show to help preview Tuesday's bowl game against West Virginia. It's been a year of peaks and valleys. Can Minnesota end on a high note?

25:00: More evidence that pizza is relatively young.

