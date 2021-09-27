FARGO, N.D. — Two people have died and three others have been injured in an interstate crash near Fargo.

The accident happened Sunday in a construction zone on Interstate 29 when a pickup truck crossed the center line and struck an SUV head on, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Both drivers were killed. The patrol identified them as 66-year-old Ricky Allen Pender, of Moorhead, Minnesota and 27-year-old Skylur Herman Koch, of Fargo.

A passenger in the pickup and two others in the SUV suffered serious injuries. The injured were taken to Essentia Health and Sanford Hospital, both in Fargo.

A section of the interstate was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.