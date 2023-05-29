Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Robbinsdale police arrested two juveniles Monday following a shooting that left one man with a life-threatening injury, a police spokesman said.

Law enforcement officers arrived on the scene in the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue N. just after 1 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Robbinsdale police Capt. John Elder said.

Officers began performing CPR on the victim, who had no pulse or respiration, according to Elder. He was taken to North Memorial Health, where he was listed in critical condition Monday evening.

Additional Robbinsdale officers and Crystal police officers located the suspects' vehicle and arrested its two occupants, Elder said. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

The two juveniles were booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for probable cause second-degree assault, Elder said. The investigation remains ongoing.