Sixth-year senior Michial Foy of the Gophers wrestling team and redshirt freshman Aaron Nagao will compete in the U23 world championships starting Monday in Pontevedra, Spain.

Foy's first Greco-Roman match at 87 kilograms will be on the first day. Foy's father, Mike Foy, was a two-time Greco-Roman Olympic Team member in 1988 and 1992.

Nagao's first freestyle match at 61 kilograms will be Oct. 22. He dominated his U23 World Team Trials bracket this past June, going 7-0.

U volleyball hosts Illini

The No. 10 Gophers volleyball team (9-6, 4-3 Big Ten) will play Illinois (9-8, 4-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesota is coming off a 3-0 loss to No. 6 Ohio State on Wednesday. The Gophers have won six straight and 10 of the past 11 matches against the Illini. The lone loss in that stretch came in 2017.

Etc.