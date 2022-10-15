Sixth-year senior Michial Foy of the Gophers wrestling team and redshirt freshman Aaron Nagao will compete in the U23 world championships starting Monday in Pontevedra, Spain.
Foy's first Greco-Roman match at 87 kilograms will be on the first day. Foy's father, Mike Foy, was a two-time Greco-Roman Olympic Team member in 1988 and 1992.
Nagao's first freestyle match at 61 kilograms will be Oct. 22. He dominated his U23 World Team Trials bracket this past June, going 7-0.
U volleyball hosts Illini
The No. 10 Gophers volleyball team (9-6, 4-3 Big Ten) will play Illinois (9-8, 4-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.
Minnesota is coming off a 3-0 loss to No. 6 Ohio State on Wednesday. The Gophers have won six straight and 10 of the past 11 matches against the Illini. The lone loss in that stretch came in 2017.
Etc.
- The Gophers and the Big Ten announced its men's hockey television schedule for nearly the entire 2022-23 season. Minnesota games will air on the Big Ten Network 10 times during the rest of the season and 10 times on Bally Sports North networks. The Gophers' game at St. Cloud State on Jan. 7 will be on CBS Sports and a late-season home matchup vs. Ohio State on Feb. 24 on ESPNU.
- After 34 seasons coaching tennis at St. Olaf College, Scott Nesbit will retire from coaching at the end of the spring season, the MIAC school announced. Nesbit has spent the past 34 seasons as the head coach of the women's tennis program and led the men's tennis program for 30 seasons through 2018-19, winning a combined 600 dual matches to date.
- Former St. Catherine swimmer Macy Klein was named one of the national top 30 honorees for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. All 30, including 10 from Division III schools like Klein, will be celebrated at the NCAA convention in January in San Antonio.
- Minnesota State Mankato was selected as the preseason favorite in NSIC women's basketball for the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks received 216 points, garnering eight first-places votes to finish three points ahead of Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs had 213 points and seven first-place votes. In the divisional rankings, UMD was the unanimous choice in the North Division. The Mavericks led in the South Division with 48 points and six first-place votes.
- Minnesota Duluth was selected by the league coaches as the preseason favorite in NSIC men's basketball for the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs received 222 points, garnering 13 first-places votes to sit 16 points ahead of Minnesota State Moorhead. The Dragons had 206 points and one first-place vote. In the divisional rankings, UMD was the unanimous choice in the North, Wayne State in the South.