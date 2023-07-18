PARIS — Two important regions of France are teaming up in a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur regions announced Tuesday they want to submit a joint bid to the International Olympic Committee. The move came after they consulted with the head of France's Olympic committee.

Paris will host the Summer Olympics next year. France hosted the Winter Games three times — in 1924, 1968 and 1992. The town of Annecy was humiliated in the race for the 2018 Winter Games.

''The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in France in 2030 are a tremendous opportunity to build on the momentum of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and offer fabulous prospects for French sport and our athletes,'' said David Lappartient, the head of France's Olympic committee. It will officially ask the IOC and its commission of future host cities to open a formal dialogue ''with a view to drawing up a bid file.'' Any joint bid will need the support of the French state.

Apart from France, Sweden has also expressed an interest in hosting the 2030 Games.

___

