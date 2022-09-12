From intimate gatherings to large runway shows, September is shaping up to be jam-packed with stylish events spotlighting local artists, businesses and venues.

Two fashion weeks are on the roster this month. Fashion Week MN (FWMN) starts Sunday. A few days later on Sept. 23, Black Fashion Week MN (BFWMN) begins.

FWMN CEO and co-founder Sarah Edwards said the events are about more than what to wear.

"At the end of the day it's about people and connection and stories," she said. "And fashion happens to be that final thread that brings us all together."

Edwards added that the fall installment of the biannual event will include a strong educational component, with panel events on sustainability, technology in fashion and more.

At Black Fashion Week MN, look for events that highlight local movers and style shakers as well as other members of the creative community.

"For us this round, it's about the culture for the culture. When we say culture, it's really about working with the community," said BFWMN founder Natalie Morrow. "It's really to support and highlight Black-owned businesses. We're partnering and connecting with them and really spreading the love."

Events for Black Fashion Week MN will range from a mini-fashion show at a restaurant to a salon to runway shows. A finale at the new Four Seasons hotel will spotlight Black-owned businesses and wedding wear inspiration for brides and grooms as well as their guests.

"We're getting a wedding cake made that will be sliced up and have Champagne and a DJ," Morrow said. "So it will be a fashion show/fake wedding reception."

If you want to see what's in style in the Twin Cities, check out these fashionable events:

Fashion Week MN

Catwalk: A Vintage Fashion Show: Rose + Bull presents a secondhand fashion show with '80s inspired styles. Guests will have the opportunity to shop from featured businesses before and after the show. (2 p.m. Sept. 18. $40-$50. the Machine Shop, 300 SE. 2nd St., Mpls.)

Into the Studio: Local designers Danielle Everine, Eco Resale, Way the Label, L.a.styles, Joshua Mcgarvey, Les Sol, Leo Footwear and Thrifted Crypto feature sustainable fashion with a look into the design process. (5 p.m. Sept. 18. $30. Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul)

Coalesce: 1922: Coalesce Collective MN, an AAPI organization, presents a runway show with designs by Cindy Leewood, Suree Sompamitwong, Mimi Nguyen, Isabel Atkinson and more. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $55-$70. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls.)

Future of Fashion: A panel discussion on fashion sustainability, inclusion and technology. (5 p.m. Sept. 20. $25. Rand Tower Hotel, 527 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.)

Luxe Streetwear: BIPOC designers take center stage at this event, which showcases clothing, jewelry and more. Featured designers include Qe'Bella Couture, Corazon Clothing, VinoVassa, Michelle Dolan Design Fashion by Dufault, Coco Nashay and Lgendary with jewelry designs by Elan Grey Design and Susan Horowitz. (6:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $80. The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls.)

Fusion: Energy Gear and Ramadhan Designs' show will blend streetwear and couture with looks from Venci, Jacqueline Butterfly Designs, Petals for Purpose and more. Event includes a pop-up market and cocktails. (7 p.m. Sept. 22. $50. Jaguar Land Rover Minneapolis, 8905 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley)

Golden Hour: Legacy X Les Sol present a shopping experience highlighting sustainable and vintage designs. Guests can shop throughout the store and view a fashion presentation. Store hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m., fashion presentation 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Free, registration requested. Legacy, 1610 W. Lake St., Mpls.)

Evolve: A show of ready-to-wear and couture by Alma Mia, Danielle Everine, Foat Design, Arianne Zager, Dottir Jewelry, Karen Morris Millinery and more. (7:15 p.m. Sept. 24. $40-$100. Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute, 400 Central Av. SE., Mpls.)

Tickets for all Fashion Week MN are available at https://www.fashionweekmn.com/fall-2022-tickets.

Black Fashion Week Minnesota

Karl Kani Screening: A screening with special guests of the fashion show that the designer and founder of hip-hop fashion label Karl Kani produced in Minneapolis 20 years ago. (4 p.m. Sept. 23. $15-$30. W Minneapolis — The Foshay, 821 Marquette Av. S., Mpls.)

BFWMN and Lutunji's Palate Present Brunch and Fashion: Brunch, music and a mini-fashion show will take place at this bakery and cafe. (11 a.m. Sept. 24. $30. Lutunji's Palate, 1400 Park Av. S., Mpls.)

Black Girl Magic Fashion Show: Fashion and fall wear from local boutiques. (3 p.m. Sept. 25. $25-$50. AxeBridge Wine Co., 411 Washington Av. N., Mpls.)

Boujhetto Pop Up Fashion Show: Designs by JLX by Jael. (6 p.m. Sept. 26. $25. Be Beyoutiful Salon, 4305 Bryant Av. S., Mpls.)

The Culture of Streetwear: Fashions by Jay Prime, Joshua Reid and Penash. (6 p.m. Sept. 29. $20-$50. Ties Lounge and Rooftop, 921 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.)

Melanin Wedding Fashion Show: Runway show and reception featuring Sonelle Couture Renaissance Clothing and Lanoire Bridal. ($35-$75. 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Four Seasons hotel, 245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.)

Tickets for all Black Fashion Week MN are available at eventbrite.com.

Melissa Walker contributed to this report.