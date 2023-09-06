Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two brothers died in a head-on crash while riding minibikes in Sherburne County late Saturday night, police said Tuesday.

They were identified by police as Jake A. Christen, 28, of Foley, and Derek D. Christen, 30, of Milaca. An obituary identified the two as brothers, saying it was an ATV accident.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the two were part of a group of four traveling east around 11:10 p.m. in the 13200 block of Sherburne County Road 3 when they crashed.

Investigators believe one of the minibike riders sped up and separated from the group, before turning around to come back. The other brother sped up toward the one who was returning, and investigators believe they crashed head-on, the release states.

The two riders were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not yet received toxicology results to determine if alcohol was a factor.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jubilee Christian Center in Becker, their obituaries say.