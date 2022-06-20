See more of the story

Two people died in separate incidents Sunday in Renville County in western Minnesota.

Authorities went to an area along the Minnesota River between Franklin and Morton just before 3 p.m. after getting a 911 call about a body caught in a log jam. They recovered a man's body and took it to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for identification, the Renville County Sheriff's Office said.

A few hours later, deputies received a 911 call about a person drowning in the Minnesota River several miles upstream near Vicksburg County Park south of Renville, the sheriff's office said.

A man had been swimming with family and friends when he went under the water and did not resurface. Emergency responders pulled the man from the water about 7:40 p.m. and attempted life-saving efforts. The man was taken to a hospital in Redwood Falls, where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

The victim's name has not been released.