DULUTH – Two people are dead, including an 11-year-old boy, and several are injured after a four-vehicle crash on the Iron Range on Thursday night.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Toyota Corolla traveling west on state Hwy. 135 in Gilbert, Minn., lost control on an icy road about 4 p.m. and crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting a Toyota Yaris. The Corolla was then struck by another vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, traveling east. A fourth vehicle struck the Malibu.

The Corolla driver, Betty J. Smith, 32, of Aurora, died, as did a passenger in her vehicle, Dakota Smith, 11, also of Aurora.

Madi Smith, 10, was taken to a Duluth hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 6-year-old passenger was taken to a Virginia hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers of the other vehicles were taken to the Virginia hospital, none with serious injuries.

Jana Hollingsworth