Two children in a north Minneapolis home were hit by gunfire from the street in the middle of the night and are expected to survive, officials said.

The wounding of the children occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a duplex in the the 3000 block of N. Emerson Avenue, police said.

ShotSpotter technology sent officers to the home, where they provided care to a 7-year-old girl for an apparent gunshot wound and an 11-year-old boy with who appeared to be grazed by the gunfire, according to police.

Both children were taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of wounds that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

There was "evidence of gunfire" in the street, a police statement read with no elaboration.

"Based on preliminary information, this shooting does not appear to be random," the statement continued.

There have been no arrests. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.