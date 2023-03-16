Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting last week outside the Cub Foods store in Fridley.

Johnson Kenny Sirleaf, 32, of Plymouth, was charged with intentional second-degree murder and Blanyon Davies, 29, of Brooklyn Park, was charged with aiding an offender, according to criminal complaints filed Thursday in Anoka County District Court.

Sirleaf is accused of firing a single shot into the chest of Devon Michael Adams, 27, of Hugo, as the two argued in the grocery store parking lot on the morning of March 9. Bystanders and first responders performed life-saving measures on Adams before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police identified Sirleaf as the shooter after talking with several witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area.

According to the charges, Sirleaf parked a Buick SUV "nose to nose" with Adams' vehicle when a shot was fired, then drove away on 57th Avenue NE. before heading north on Main Street.

Police found the Buick in the parking lot of an apartment on Main Street, and through video confirmed it had the "exact same rims, lights, color, trim, antenna, badging and tinted back windows" as the SUV that left the Cub parking lot after the shooting. The license plate registered to two women at an address in Plymouth where Sirleaf was living.

Surveillance video collected later showed the Buick arriving at the apartment building on Main Street at 11:04 a.m., just minutes after the shooting. About 20 minutes later a man identified as Davies drove a white Ford F-250 to the apartment and picked up Sirleaf, according to the charges.

Police obtained search warrants for the suspects' cell phones. Records show Sirleaf drove from the Plymouth address to the location of the shooting, "being present at the time of the shooting," the charges said.

Phone records show Sirleaf leaving the grocery store and going to the nearby apartments. Records also show Sirleaf and Davies leaving the apartment "at the same time, taking the same path, consistent with video surveillance showing the Ford F-250 picking up the shooter," the complaint said.

Sirleaf has the same Plymouth address as Augustus M. Sirleaf Jr., 19, who was charged with the shooting death of an Albertville teen in November. It was unclear whether the two suspects are related.

Augustus Sirleaf was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Yaseen T. Johnson, 17, and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail. The two had a dispute over high-end fashion sneakers before Augustus Sirleaf allegedly shot Johnson in the 9700 block of N. 37th Place in Plymouth.

Both Davies and Johnson Sirleaf remained in the Anoka County Jail Thursday.