Two Amur tiger cubs were recently born at the Minnesota Zoo, thrilling zoo staff and adding to the endangered species' captive population living worldwide in zoos.

The cubs, which don't have names yet, were born May 23 to mother Sundari – Dari for short – who also gave birth to a litter of cubs at the Apple Valley zoo in 2022. Their father is Luka, a male Amur tiger who also lives on site; this is the first litter he's sired.

The breeding was intentional, said Kurt Heizmann, the Minnesota Zoo's director of animal care, and part of the larger Species Survival Plan (SSP) for Amur tigers. An SSP is a program in which accredited zoos collaborate to maintain and manage the breeding of an endangered species.

Amur tigers, previously called Siberian tigers, are endangered, with just 500 living in the wild, Heizmann said. About 100 years ago, the tigers were down to 20 to 30 animals. The tigers come from far eastern Asia and eat wild boar and deer in their native habitat.

Zoo staff "were really delighted" when Dari became pregnant after just one set of introductions to Luka, Heizmann said, adding that male and female tigers typically live only with same-sex tigers at the zoo.

The zoo waited to tell the public about the babies because it's not uncommon for tiger cubs to succumb to illness in the days and weeks after they're born. The pair's eyes are now open, they're moving around and exploring inside and went outside for the first time a week ago, Heizmann said.

"The most important thing is they're growing," Heizmann said, adding that they have gone from one to nine pounds in about five weeks.

The cubs are also busy building a strong bond with their mother, nursing and napping, he said. They will nurse for about a year while also trying other foods during that period, like meat.

Not every zoo gets to breed tigers and not every zoo is successful at it, said Diana Weinhardt, the Minnesota Zoo's Northern Trail curator.

"Tigers are very important to the Minnesota Zoo," Weinhardt said.

The tigers' history with the zoo goes back to when it first opened in the 1980s, she said, focusing on species that thrive in colder temperatures. Now, the zoo has seven Amur tigers, counting the babies.

The zoo co-leads the Tiger Conservation Campaign and a zoo staff member is the lead coordinator for Amur tigers' Species Survival Plan.

Weinhardt said the siblings so far weigh almost exactly the same amount and are "a little chubby" but healthy overall. Because they need vaccinations before they can live outside, they won't be introduced to the public until early fall.

The babies carry with them a strong message of conservation, she said.







