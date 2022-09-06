NEW YORK — Rain has postponed Tuesday night's Twins-Yankees game.

Because of a forecast of sustained inclement weather, the Yankees made the call to postpone early in the afternoon. The teams will play a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, with the first game at 2:05 p.m. Central time.

St. Paul native Louie Varland will make his major-league debut for the Twins in Game 1 Wednesday. The righthander went to North St. Paul High School and Concordia-St. Paul and was the organization's minor league pitcher of the year in 2021.

A 15th round pick in 2019, Varland pitched in 2021 for Class A Fort Myers and Cedar Rapids. This season, he was 7-4 at Class AA Wichita before being promoted to St. Paul, where he was 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA.

Tuesday's scheduled matchup was Joe Ryan for the Twins and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees, who won Monday's opener of the four-game series 5-2. Both pitchers are 10-7 this season, and they'll face each other in Game 2 Wednesday.

Domingo German will face Varland in Game 1.

New York leads the American League East, while the second-place Twins are a game behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.