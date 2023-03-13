FORT MYERS, Fla. — Max Kepler launched a 3-and-2 cutter from Deivi Garcia into the seats in right-center in the fourth inning Monday, and seven Twins pitchers held a Yankees lineup short on big-leaguers without a run to earn a 1-0 victory at Hammond Stadium.

Kepler, hitting .400 in Grapefruit League play, also singled in three at-bats, accounting for half of the Twins' four. But that was enough to improve the Twins to 6-1-1 at home this spring.

The sellout crowd of 8,568 included many Yankees fans who booed Joey Gallo each time up, but the outfielder responded with an opposite-field single in his first at-bat.

Danny Coulombe pitched two shutout innings as the Twins' starter, and Caleb Thielbar added one to set the tone for a three-hit shutout. Former Twin Aaron Hicks went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.