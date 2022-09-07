NEW YORK — The Twins and Yankees have both struggled since the All-Star break, but the difference is the Yankees had a huge lead in the American League East and are still in first place by 41⁄ 2 games.

The Twins are not. They have fallen 11⁄ 2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central after losing the opener of a four-game series to the Yankees on Monday. Tuesday's game was rained out, and will be made up as part of today's doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

Game 1 starts at 2:05 p.m., with the second game to follow 30 minutes after the first is completed.

St. Paul native Louie Varland makes his major-league debut in Game 1 for the Twins, facing New York righthander Domingo German (2-3, 3.12 ERA). Varland, who went to North St. Paul High and Concordia-St. Paul, is the eighth native Minnesotan to start for the Twins, and the first since Cole DeVries in 2013.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated reliever Jake Jewell, who is with St. Paul, for assignment.

Joe Ryan and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will face each other in Game 2. Both pitchers are 10-7.

The Yankees have always been a nemesis for the Twins. Of all teams they have played more than 25 times in MLB history, the Twins have the lowest win percentage (.404) against the Yankees. It's been particularly bad over the past two decades, as the Twins are 37-97 against New York since 2002 and 13-51 at Yankee Stadium.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Jose Miranda, 3B

Nick Gordon, 2B

Gio Urshela, DH

Kyle Garlick, RF

Jake Cave, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF

YANKEES LINEUP

Oswaldo Cabrera, RF

Aaron Judge, DH

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Ronald Guzman, 1B

Michael Andujar, LF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B

Esteven Florial, CF

Kyle Higashioka, C

Oswald Peraza, SS