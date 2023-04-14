Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEW YORK — Edouard Julien got his first major league hit and first major league home run Thursday at Yankee Stadium — in the same inning.

The Twins rookie second baseman, who made his big league debut on Wednesday, led off the game with a single to start a nine-run first inning as the Twins took an 11-0 lead through three innings.

Michael A. Taylor, Julien and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to highlight the inning.

After Julien's leadoff hit against Yankees starter Jhony Brito, Correa reached on an infield single and Byron Buxton walked. Trevor Larnach followed with a sacrifice fly, Jose Miranda doubled home two runs, and Donovan Solano doubled home Miranda.

Nick Gordon grounded out for the second out, but Christian Vázquez doubled in Solano before Taylor hit a two-run home run. Julien and Correa followed with home runs.

Taylor homered again, a two-run shot, in the third.

This is the second time the Twins had an 11-run lead in New York; they had a 12-1 lead in the ninth in a 1991 game.

The nine-run inning was their biggest ever at Yankee Stadium. And the Twins record for runs in an inning vs. the Yankees is 13, done twice before, in 1994 and 1967.