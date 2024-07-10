CHICAGO — The Twins are setting home run records again, and good thing: Without home runs, they would have managed to score only one run over 18 innings on Wednesday.

But Brooks Lee and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning of Game 2, and Ryan Jeffers singled home Byron Buxton in the seventh, carrying the Twins to a 3-2 victory over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, and a split of the afternoon doubleheader forced by Tuesday's rainout.

Erick Fedde pitched five scoreless innings in the first game, and Luis Robert Jr. smacked a 416-foot home run to lift Chicago to a 3-1 victory, the White Sox's lone win in 10 meetings with the Twins this season.

Matt Wallner provided the Twins' only run in that game with a home run into the right-field seats. It wasn't enough for the win, but it kept alive Minnesota's historic streak: By homering in both games Wednesday, the Twins have hit at least one homer in 28 consecutive games, tying the 2023 Atlanta Braves for the second-longest such streak in MLB history.

Only the Yankees' 31-game streak with a home run in 2019 was longer. The Twins, who that same summer set the all-time MLB record for most home runs in a season by hitting 307, could tie the longest streak this weekend in San Francisco.

Pablo Lopez gave up two runs over five innings in the second game, his final start before the All-Star break, striking out five. An Andrew Benintendi double in the second inning drove home one run, and catcher Martín Maldonado hit his second home run of the series an inning later, dropping a first-pitch curveball into the White Sox bullpen.

But home runs and Jeffers' line drive over shortstop Paul DeJong's head, scoring Buxton from second base, allowed the Twins to salvage a split. Minnesota had been averaging 7.3 runs per game in July, but that dropped to 6.1 runs with only four scored Wednesday.





In Game 1, Fedde loaded the bases before recording an out in the first inning, but escaped without allowing a run.

The Twins' first-inning failure seemed to energize Fedde, who never allowed another Twin to advance past first base. He retired José Miranda on a shallow fly ball to center field, Carlos Santana on a strikeout, and Brooks Lee on a forceout at second base. The Twins considered challenging the call — Trevor Larnach seemed to arrive simultaneously with Nicky Lopez's throw — but chose not to, ending the inning.

The game ended with another historic footnote: White Sox closer Michael Kopech retired all three Twins he faced — Lee, Wallner and Max Kepler — on three-pitch strikeouts, a rare feat known as an immaculate inning. Kopech is the first White Sox pitcher to accomplish it in more than a century, joining Hollis "Sloppy" Thurston against the Philadelphia Athletics in 1923.

It's also the second time it's been done to the Twins; Chris Sale, then of Boston, whiffed Nick Gordon, Andrelton Simmons and Rob Refsnyder on Aug. 26, 2021.

GAME 1 BOXSCORE: White Sox 3, Twins 1

GAME 2 BOXSCORE: Twins 3, White Sox 2

Sign up for our Twins Update newsletter