IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins

Gave the Twins a lead with his 22nd home run, then helped get the game to extra innings by making a running catch to start a seventh-inning triple play.

BY THE NUMBERS

16 Triple plays in Twins history. This one, with Buxton and Gio Urshela, is only the second involving only two players; the other was on July 25, 1976, with the players catcher Glenn Borgmann and shortstop Luis Gomez. It also came in Chicago against the White Sox.

0 Before Monday, recorded 8-5 triple plays in MLB history.

58 Pitches Dylan Bundy needed to get through five innings, but the Twins decided to go to the bullpen to start the sixth with the White Sox lineup coming up for a third time.