Pablo López takes the mound for the Twins tonight at Target Field after two strong starts this season, his first with Minnesota after coming over in the Luis Arraez trade from Miami.

López (1-0) has given up only one run in 121⁄ 3 innings this season and will face former Twins righthander Lance Lynn (0-1, 9.00 ERA) in the game at 6:40 p.m. (BSN).

First pitch is 6:40 p.m.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa remains sidelined because of back spasms. Kyle Farmer will take his spot in the infield. Joey Gallo is also out because of right side soreness.

The White Sox said former AL batting champion and shortstop Tim Anderson will be out four weeks because of a left knee sprain.

The Twins lost Monday's opener of the three-game series 4-3.

Donovan Solano moves to the leadoff spot for the Twins.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Luis Robert, CF

Gavin Sheets, DH

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Yasmani Grandal, C

Jake Burger, 3B

Oscar Colás, RF

Romy González, 2B

Elvis Andrus, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Donovan Solano, 1B

Byron Buxton, DH

Trevor Larnach, LF

Jose Miranda, 3B

Nick Gordon, 2B

Kyle Farmer, SS

Matt Wallner, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF