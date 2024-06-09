Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Dakota Hudson (2-7, 5.25 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (4-3, 5.26)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Cal Quantrill (5-4, 3.58) vs. TBD

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP Austin Gomber (1-3, 3.38) vs. RHP Pablo López (5-6, 5.45)

Rockies update: Colorado (23-42), which enters this series with the NL's second-worst record, ends a seven-game road trip after splitting four games in St. Louis, including a 5-1 loss Sunday. The Rockies began June with six consecutive losses after going 14-13 in May. ... SS Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .294 and has 15 multihit games since May 1. ... OF Brenton Doyle, who is batting .269, has 16 multihit games, one more than his 2023 total. ... Former Twins OF Jake Cave is hitting .232 in his first season with the Rockies. ... Quantrill was 4-0 with a 1.71 ERA in five starts in May. ... 2B Brendan Rodgers (left hamstring strain) was put on the 10-day injured list Saturday. ... IF Adael Amador, the No. 1 prospect in the organization, was called up from Class AA Hartford and singled in his first MLB at-bat Sunday. ... The Rockies are 9-11 in interleague games this season. They are 10-25 on the road.

Twins update: The Twins (34-31) begin a 10-game homestand, their only homestand in June, with nine-game road trips coming before and after it. They went 3-6 in the just-ended trip, stopping a five-game losing streak with an 11-5 victory in 10 innings at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ... Concerned with long stretch of games, Twins are expected to start a pitcher outside their rotation on Tuesday, pushing López back a day. ... SS Carlos Correa was 7-for-16 with a home run and four RBI in the final four games of the trip. ... The Twins have gone 2-1 against the Rockies in each of the past two seasons. The teams closed out the 2023 regular season with a three-game series in Denver, one the AL Central champion Twins used to prepare for the playoffs. ... The Twins are 5-6 in interleague play; all but three of those (1-2 vs. the Dodgers in April) have been on the road.