Three-game series at Comerica Park

All games on BSN and 830-AM

Friday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.70 ERA) vs. LHP Tyler Alexander (4-10, 4.68)

Saturday, 5:10 p.m.: RHP Dylan Bundy (8-8, 4.93) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (3-9, 4.54)

Sunday, 11:10 a.m.: TBA vs. LHP Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.54)

Twins update: They closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule with a 4-3 loss to the White Sox on Thursday. The Twins finished with a 46-35 record at Target Field. Only three other American League teams have more home wins. ... The Twins and Tigers are meeting for the first time since a three-game series Aug. 1-3 at Target Field. The Twins won two of three from the Tigers to improve to 10-6 against them this season. The Twins are 3-4 at Comerica Field this season. ... The Twins' 4-0 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday was their 16th shutout victory of the season. They have finished with more only three other times since 1961 — 17 in 1972 and 18 in 1967 and 1973.

Tigers update: They completed a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 10-3 victory on Thursday at Comerica Park. The victory was the Tigers' sixth consecutive and eighth in their past nine games. The Tigers are 34-45 at home this season. ... Miguel Cabrera, in his 20th big league season, has appeared in 998 career games at Comerica. If he appears in two games this weekend, he would become the second active player to appear in 1,000 games at a single ballpark along with St. Louis' Yadier Molina. ... OF Kerry Carpenter (left lumbar spine strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. He had six home runs in 31 games with the Tigers after hitting 30 in the minors this season.