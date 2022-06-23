Colorado Rockies at Twins

Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP German Marquez (3-5, 6.16 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (4-3, 5.17)

Saturday, 6:15 p.m., Ch. 9, 830-AM: RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.42) vs. RHP Chris Archer (1-3, 3.44)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.46) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (5-3, 3.00)

About the Rockies: They were swept in a three-game series at Miami, losing 3-2 on Thursday. ... SS Jose Iglesias is hitting .303, seventh best in the NL. ... At 30-40, the Rockies are 11-21 in road games with a minus-67 run differential. ... OF Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list and on a rehab assignment. He signed a seven-year, $182 million deal as a free agent in the offseason but has played in only 17 games with no home runs.

About the Twins: They are 1-4 against National League teams this season and 21-16 at home. ... SS Carlos Correa is hitting .363 in his past 32 games (since April 28) and has hits in 14 of his past 15 home games. ... 2B Jorge Polanco (back) is on the injured list. ... Luis Arraez, filling in at second, leads the majors with a .349 batting average.