THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Brayan Bello (0-3, 7.36 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (7-6, 4.56)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.30) vs. RHP Chris Archer (2-7, 4.34)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Michael Wacha (9-1, 2.53) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (10-6, 3.65)

RED SOX UPDATE

The Red Sox (62-66), who are in last place in the AL East, closed out a six-game homestand on Sunday with a 12-4 loss to Tampa Bay. The Red Sox won the first two games of the series from Tampa Bay after losing the first three games of the homestand to Toronto. ... 2B Trevor Story, who had been sidelined since July 12 with a hairline fracture in his right wrist, was activated from the injured list on Saturday and went 1-for-3. ... LHP Rich Hill, who was 2-2 in eight starts for the Twins in 2020, struck out a season-high 11 in seven scoreless innings in Boston's 5-1 victory on Saturday. Hill, 42, is the first pitcher 42 or over to strike out at least 11 since Randy Johnson (age 44) in 2008.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (65-61) defeated the visiting San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. It was the Twins' seventh series sweep of the season. ... The three games against the Red Sox are the final of 20 home games for the Twins in August — the most home games in one month for the Twins since June 1977, when they played 22 at Metropolitan Stadium. The Twins are 11-6 at home this month. ... The Twins and Red Sox split a four-game series in Boston in April. The Twins won the series opener (8-4 behind Ryan) and the series finale (8-3 behind Bundy). The Red Sox won the middle two games 4-0 and 8-1.