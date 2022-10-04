Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -129, Twins +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Minnesota Twins in the season opener.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record in home games last season. The White Sox averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .256 and slugging .422.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 34-45 on the road last season. The Twins averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

INJURIES: White Sox: Seby Zavala: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Trevor Megill: day-to-day (oblique), Luis Arraez: day-to-day (hamstring), Sandy Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.