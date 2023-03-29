Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -145, Royals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Minnesota Twins in the season opener.

Kansas City went 65-96 overall and 39-42 in home games a season ago. The Royals averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

Minnesota went 78-84 overall and 32-49 on the road last season. The Twins averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 178 home runs.

INJURIES: Royals: Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.