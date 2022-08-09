Minnesota Twins (57-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (75-33, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-6, 2.57 ERA, .99 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -211, Twins +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Los Angeles has a 75-33 record overall and a 38-15 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .446 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Minnesota is 57-51 overall and 26-26 on the road. The Twins have a 45-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 15 home runs, 52 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .324 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 19 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 13-for-29 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .286 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Twins: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Turner: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Emilio Pagan: day-to-day (cramp), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.