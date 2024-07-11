The Twins signed Willi Castro to a minor-league contract before the 2023 season, making him a longshot to make the team.

Today, he's an American League All-Star.

The versatile utility player will be an injury replacement for Houston's Jose Altuve in the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Texas.

Shortstop Carlos Correa had been the Twins' only representative this year until Castro earned a berth Thursday.

The 27-year-old Castro has been in every Twins game this season, and has played 20 or more games at five different positions. He leads the team with 54 runs and is hitting .268 with seven home runs, 31 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Castro played his first four major league seasons for the Tigers, who released him after the 2022 season. He joined the Twins organization and played in 124 games in 2023, leading the team with 33 steals.

This season he has played 20 games in center field, 21 at third, 22 at shortstop, 23 in left field and 29 at second base. He has even pitched, retiring all four batters he has faced.

"I love it," he said last month. "It's a rhythm, and I'm used to it. I've been doing that my whole life, I think.

"The more I play, the better I play. This rhythm that I'm in, it's because I'm in there every day, staying focused."

Said Correa: "If you think about it, he's the real MVP of this team. He plays everywhere. If somebody gets hurt, he replaces them with no problem. When you have a guy like that, he makes you so much better as a team. We should appreciate him way more than we do."

Manager Rocco Baldelli concurred: "He's integral to everything going on here. He's earned every opportunity that he's gotten."