Three Twins hit a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 comeback victory over Arizona at Target Field.

Jorge Polanco in the third inning, Max Kepler in the sixth and Michael A. Taylor in the seventh all hit with one out and nobody on.

Kepler's tied the game 2-2 when he led off the inning with one. Taylor did the same one inning later to provide a 3-2 lead they never lost.

The Diamondbacks put runners on first and third with one out in their ninth. But Twins closer Jhoan Duran got Geraldo Perdomo to pop up a bunt to him for the second out.

Duran got the third and final out by striking out Ketel Marte looking on a full count.

The Twins now have won three of their last four games after they lost five straight before that.

Kepler's solo homer went 408 feet to right-center field on the sixth inning's first pitch. It was his 16th home run this season. In the seventh, Taylor hit that third solo homer, this one leading off the inning as well, for his 14th home run this season. The Twins left a runner stranded on third base to end the seventh inning while holding that 3-2 lead.

It was Taylor's second home run in as many nights, too, after he hit one in Thursday's 5-3 win at St. Louis.

Arizona designated hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s second-inning homer gave his team an early 1-0 lead. He did so on a 388-foot line drive down the left-field line on a 1-2 pitch that was his 17th homer this season.

Twins starter Bailey Ober pitched through the fifth inning, allowing a run each in the second and fourth innings before giving way to newly obtained reliever Dylan Floro, acquired in a trade with Miami.

Ober threw 104 pitches — 72 for strikes — before he left after he also allowed six hits, struck out three, walked none and allowed the one homer.

Diamondbacks righty Merrill Kelly started and went six innings, walking one, striking out 9 and allowing two of the three solo homers.

The Twins loaded the bases with two out in the second inning, but Kelly struck out Taylor looking.

They got that run back in the third inning, when Polanco tied the game with his solo homer.

This one was a line drive 387 feet down the right-field line on a 2-1 pitch, a changeup.

Earlier Friday, the Twins put designated hitter Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday because of a right hamstring strain. He has played 85 games this season, hitting .207 with 17 home runs.

To replace Buxton on the 26-man roster, the Twins claimed outfielder/first baseman Jordan Luplow off waivers from Toronto.